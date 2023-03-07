Start11 1.41 is out with support for the Windows 11 February 2023 "Moment 2" update

Developer Stardock has released the latest version of its Start11 desktop personalization software for Microsoft's Windows 10 and 11. The new version number is 1.41 and is compatible with the recently launched Windows 11 February 2023 Update, also known as Moment 2.

In a blog post, Stardock says that current Start11 owners can go ahead and update, but the new 1.41 version will be pushed out automatically in the next few days. Users who get the program on Steam should also see the update on that platform as well. Here's the full changelog:

Addresses the issue with parts of the tray not painting when in experimental center mode on Win11 22H2 Moment 2 and a further tweak to taskbar transparency being lost due to an OS bug on the same update.

Fix for taskbars without blur losing transparency after screen change events when on moment 2 due to a new OS bug

Fix for Win10 menu mode being left in A-Z picker mode if closed when in that mode

Fix for Win10/11 folder groups having the wrong order of icons painted when collapsed sometimes

Fixed an issue with if you set a custom taskbar color to black and then disable blur and set transparency to 0% (aka fully transparent) then the taskbar turned solid instead

Updated localization files with new text.

A fix for the taskbar controls being misaligned on the taskbar on a tablet when you have, at some point, used a custom scaling factor and have resized the taskbar.

A tweak for resizing taskbars in that mode to workaround a rounding error and refreshes the taskbar blur after screen resolution changes etc.

Adjusted small mode taskbar to have larger icons on ‘Moment2’ as the start button + taskview etc buttons are larger on that OS in that state so increased to match a bit better

Fixes the position of the new search box on the taskbar with ‘moment 2’ when the multiline taskbar is enabled or the taskbar is on top.

Small-mode taskbar items now have a wider active indicator bar under them

A tweak to the detection of the touch-optimized taskbar capable hardware

A tweak to swapping from large/small icons when switched to autohide mode

Improved WB compatibility so a WB skin now correctly shrinks the start button

Fixes a slow taskbar issue with enhanced taskbar on

Makes the search box shift over correctly when clicked when the taskbar is showing the search box and Start11 is in experimental center mode

Fixes a jump to invisible default buttons issue on the config when jumping to default buttons is enabled in some mouse driver

Allows the taskbar to paint black

Tweaks the sync pins code to see if that helps with a report of it looping.

Forces autohide taskbars to medium bar size as the new Windows 11 taskbar only supports that

Addressing compatibility issues associated with KB5022913

Fixed the issue with the secondary taskbars when in only show buttons on the monitor the window is on mode and also a fix for the line on the taskbar not appearing over some parts of the taskbar correctly

Updated S11 to 1.4 which (hopefully) will address the issues introduced with the new Windows taskbar in Windows 11 build: 22621.1324 and beta/dev channel insider

Stardock does state that this new version doesn't have any new features. However, it says that Start11 1.41 is still "a significant update under the hood as it brings compatibility to Microsoft’s latest updates to the taskbar and system tray."

You can download Start11 1.41 from your Stardock account or by heading to the "About" section within the application. The update is free for all existing customers, and newcomers can purchase Start11 for $5.99 on the official website or Steam (there is a free 30-day trial)

You can also download the entire Object Desktop package. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship to Stardock