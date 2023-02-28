Windows 11 February 2023 Update or 'Moment 2' is now available for download

Microsoft has officially announced the next feature update for its operating system. Previously known as "Moment 2," the release debuts under the "February 2023 Update" name, and it brings several quality-of-life improvements, plus new AI-based capabilities.

Our dedicated review lets you learn what is new in the Windows 11 February 2023 Update. The most prominent features include new touch gestures and a tablet-optimized taskbar, energy recommendations, improved accessibility, third-party and full-screen widgets, and more. Besides, the update brings a host of improvements for the inbox apps, such as the ability to record your screen using the Snipping Tool and the tabbed Notepad.

Another noteworthy change is the new AI-powered Bing, which is now built into Windows 11's updated search on the taskbar. Microsoft recently brought the updated Bing to mobile Edge and Skype, and now it is ready for its prime time on Windows.

The Windows 11 February 2023 Update is now available for download via Windows Update. The updated inbox apps will be available from the Microsoft Store.

Are you excited about the latest feature drop for Microsoft's desktop operating system? Let us know in the comments.