Steam is dropping macOS 11 support

Valve published an important message for macOS users who play Steam games on their Macs. Later this year, the next day after the end of Windows 10 support, Valve will stop supporting Steam on macOS 11 Big Sur.

Like with the end of Windows 7 support some time ago, Valve is dropping macOS 11 because Chrome is embedded into the Steam client. Google Chrome no longer supports Chrome on macOS Big Sur, and future Steam updates will require security updates and certain features that are only available in macOS 12 and newer. Apple itself ended macOS 11 Big Sur support in 2023, and it no longer releases updates or provides technical support to users still using the old operating system from 2020.

Valve adds that the only option users have is to upgrade to a newer macOS release:

On October 15th, 2025, Steam will officially stop supporting macOS version 11 ("Big Sur"). After that date, the Steam Client will no longer run on this version of macOS. In order to continue running Steam and any games or other products purchased through Steam, users will need to update to a more recent version of macOS.

The end of Steam support on macOS 11 means that users of certain Macs will have to upgrade their hardware to keep running Steam. macOS 11 was the final update for quite a few Macs, mainly those released in 2013 and 2014 and all Macs with Nvidia graphics cards. Now, users have to either buy a new device or hack their way to macOS 12 Monterey using unofficial methods to remain supported.

According to the latest Steam data, macOS holds 1.88% of all users. The most popular releases are macOS 15 and macOS 12. As such, it is safe to assume that not a lot of users will mourn over the end of macOS 11 support. You can learn more about the upcoming change in a support article on the official Steam website.