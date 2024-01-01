Steam no longer supports Windows 7, 8, and 8.1

Valve is finally leaving Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 behind. As of January 1, 2024, pre-Windows 10 versions are no longer supported. Those who want to continue receiving Steam updates (including security patches) and access their games should move on and get to Windows 11 or Windows 10.

Although Steam is no longer supported on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1, customers can still access their games. However, Valve warns that the service may break at any time, given its dependency on an embedded version of Google Chrome. As a reminder, Google dropped Windows 7 support in January 2023, with Chrome 109 being the final version available on old Windows versions.

Besides relying on Chrome, Steam for Windows will soon require specific OS features and security components unavailable on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1.

With Valve being unable to guarantee continued functionality of its gaming platform on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1, customers sticking to these operating systems can expect the service to go down at any moment. In addition, they will no longer receive any technical support.

As a reminder, using an outdated operating system on a computer connected to the internet is not a good idea. Without security updates, customers are susceptible to malware and cyberattacks that exploit unpatched vulnerabilities in abandoned operating systems and software that runs on them.

Sadly, Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users are in a sticky situation since upgrading to Windows 10 for free is no longer available. In September 2023, Microsoft closed the long-standing loophole that allowed upgrading old Windows versions to Windows 10 without purchasing a new key. A genuine Windows 10 or 11 license is now a must to install a supported Windows version.

You can read more about the end of support for Steam on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 on the official Steam Support website.