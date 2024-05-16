Surface Pro 7 gets new firmware to prevent overheating

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for the seventh-generation Surface Pro, the last pre-redesign model with a 60Hz display and thick bezels. The May 2024 update delivers security updates and under-the-hood improvements to prevent overheating and improve energy efficiency.

Security updates in the latest release include the following:

Intel-SA-00923 Description: Uncontrolled resource consumption for some Intel® SPS firmware versions may allow a privileged user to potentially enable denial of service via network access.

Intel-SA-00929 Description: Race condition in BIOS firmware for some Intel(R) Processors may allow a privileged user to potentially enable escalation of privilege via local access.

Intel-SA-00950 Description: Sequence of processor instructions leads to unexpected behavior for some Intel(R) Processors may allow an authenticated user to potentially enable escalation of privilege and/or information disclosure and/or denial of service via local access.

Note that the update does not apply to the Surface Pro 7+.

What is new in the May 2024 firmware update for the Surface Pro 7?

Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00923, INTEL-SA-00929 & INTEL-SA-00950.

Prevents overheating and maintains energy efficiency of the device.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel - System - 8.7.10802.26924 Intel(R) Dynamic Tuning Processor Participant - System Devices Intel - System - 8.7.10802.26924 Intel(R) Dynamic Tuning Battery Participant - System Devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 7 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer Update Size 680MB (manual installation only) Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues Device Supported Until October 30, 2025

You can get the latest firmware update for the Surface Pro 7 in Settings > Windows Update. Alternatively, head to the official website and download a manual installation package.