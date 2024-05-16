Windows 11 is getting a dedicated update history page for AI components

Microsoft is about to supercharge its operating system with a lot of AI-powered features, such as the rumored AI Explorer. To help users better understand how Windows 11 handles and its AI bits, Microsoft is working on a dedicated Settings section called "AI component updates."

The new Settings page was spotted in build 26217, which Microsoft released for public testing earlier this week. The company has not mentioned it in the release notes, so all the details remain unclear. However, thanks to @PhantomOfEarth on X, we can have a glimpse of the new section in build 26217.

"AI component updates" will sit in Settings > Windows Update > Update history, right next to Quality Updates, Driver Updates, Definition Updates, and Other Updates. For now, there is nothing to see in the new section since Microsoft has yet to release or update any AI bits. It is also worth noting that the Settings app will have another section for managing AI components.

A new section for AI component updates can now show up in Settings > Windows Update > Update history in build 26217. https://t.co/dZmG5qX6W8 pic.twitter.com/KqguZhwU8T — PhantomOcean3 🌳 (@PhantomOfEarth) May 15, 2024

(bits are enabled by default, but you probably won't see it because no "AI components" are being updated yet.) — PhantomOcean3 🌳 (@PhantomOfEarth) May 15, 2024

You can expect to hear from Microsoft about new AI-powered experiences at its special event on May 20, 2024. Besides announcing AI Explorer and other new features for Windows 11, Microsoft will reveal its first Snapdragon X-powered AI PCs, namely the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 (consumer versions). Other manufacturers, such as Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, and more, will follow suit.

Sadly, it appears that some of the most exciting parts of the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 update will be exclusive to AI PCs with Snapdragon processors. Code discoveries in recent preview builds revealed that AI Explorer will only work on systems with Qualcomm's NPUs.