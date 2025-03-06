Tails 6.13 launches with updated Tor Browser and better Wi-Fi error experience 

In recent days, Mozilla and The Tor Project released their respective web browsers which meant that Tails wouldn’t be far behind with an operating system update. The project has delivered today with the availability of Tails 6.13 which brings an updated Tor Browser and a better Wi-Fi error experience, making the operating system more user friendly.

The Tor Browser has been updated to version 14.0.7, which was released on March 4. It’s based on Firefox 128.0.8esr and has backport security fixes from the latest Firefox 136. The Tor client was also updated to 0.4.8.14.

With each release of Tails, we typically see improvements to the operating system too, and this release is no exception. With Tails 6.13, the Tor Connection assistant shows a new error message when Wi-Fi hardware isn’t detected.

The developers pointed out that Wi-Fi issues are unfortunately quite common with Tails and Linux, so by adding this more-friendly error screen, new users should have a better experience.

Users are given a few tips to try out if no Wi-Fi hardware is detected. Its recommendations include using a wired connection, tethering via a mobile phone, or buying a USB Wi-Fi adapter that is compatible with Tails.

For those that don’t know, Tails is an operating system that aims to keep users anonymous. Automatic updates to Tails 6.13 are available from Tails 6.0 and above. It’s highly recommended to update as soon as possible to avoid using insecure software.

Source: Tails