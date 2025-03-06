Apple's book-style foldable iPhone might put a dent in your pockets with its price

After reports surfaced several months ago about Apple's first folding iPhone featuring a clamshell design surfaced, new details emerged recently, revealing that Apple's first foldable will feature a book-style design. Apple has reportedly managed to eliminate the issue of display creases on its foldables.

Reliable source Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some information about the upcoming foldable iPhone. According to Kuo, Apple's first foldable will adopt a book-style design, corroborating previous reports. Kuo also shared multiple pieces of information about Apple's foldable that we've heard already.

Notably, Kuo mentioned that the inner display will measure approximately 7.8 inches and will be "crease-free." Furthermore, the outer display is tipped to measure 5.5-inches. Apple's folding iPhone is said to measure between 9 and 9.5 mm when folded and around 4 to 4.5mm when unfolded.

Interestingly, Apple's first foldable could come with a premium price tag of over $2,000. It is expected to debut by the end of 2026 or early 2027. Aside from this, the report suggests that the folding iPhone will have a titanium alloy casting with a hinge made of stainless steel and titanium alloy.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the foldable device is tipped to feature a dual-lens setup on the back with a front-facing camera available for both folded and unfolded states. Camera specs are still under wraps at the moment. Touch ID is also said to make a return, which will be placed on the side, most likely doubled with the power button.

The folding iPhone is speculated to feature the same battery technology as the one inside the rumored iPhone 17 Air. Specifications are expected to be finalized in Q2 of 2025, with the project taking off in Q3 2025. Shipments are anticipated to be approximately 3 to 5 million units for 2026.