Tango's Ghostwire: Tokyo is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is back with another massive giveaway for PC gamers. The latest offer is bringing two games. Replacing last week's Moving Out freebie, the store has brought copies of Ghostwire: Tokyo and Witch It to claim. Starting today, October 31, anyone with an Epic Games Store account has seven days to claim the two games and attach them permanently to their library.

Developed by Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo tells the supernatural tale of Akito Izuki, whose body has been taken over by a spirit just as everyone in Tokyo disappears from the city. Only dangerous apparitions now roam the streets and buildings, while cats and dogs remain as helpful beings (and gods) to the player. Though it may seem like a horror entry, the title is primarily an action game where you exorcise supernatural entities. The roguelite The Spider's Thread mode is also included here.

Its stylish combat mechanics are described by the former Xbox and Bethesda studio like this:

Wield a combination of upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills to combat the supernatural threat. Use your ethereal abilities to ascend to the top of Tokyo's skyline and soar over the streets to discover new missions or even get the drop on your enemies.

Next comes Witch It, a prop hunt experience that takes the form of hunters versus witches. The multiplayer hide-and-seek game has players taking the role of witches that can transform into different items spread across a map and hiding before a round starts. Next, the hunter players get their turn to eliminate the hidden witches.

Developer Barrel Roll Games describes the title like this:

Explore and hide within humble villages, exotic islands, and peculiar forests brimming with secrets and surprises for you to discover. Each map contains a variety of prop arrangements, keeping matches unique and exciting every time you play!

The Ghostwire: Tokyo and Witch It giveaways are slated to last until November 7.