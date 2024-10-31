When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Xbox Free Play Days gains five games to try out this Halloween

Free Play Days Halloween Special

Microsoft is back with another Xbox Free Play Days promotion, giving Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate tier subscribers access to a bunch of games to try out this Halloween weekend. Considering the occasion, plenty of spooky games, mostly asymmetrical horror entries, have arrived as a part of the program.

This weekend, Xbox players can jump into Predator: Hunting Grounds, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Tom Clancy's The Division 2. That last one is not a very scary game, but Ubisoft has snuck it in somehow.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is a multiplayer experience where players take the role of the iconic Predator or a group of mercenaries attempting to finish objectives before the high-tech alien gets to them. Next, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is another asymmetrical game, letting players be the hunting team or a ghost that's trying to scare civilians and avoid capture.

predator hunting grounds

Moving on, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game once again splits players into two teams, one taking the role of killer clowns with abilities, and the other being humans attempting to escape the chaotic environments. Last from the horror pile is The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which pits the infamous Leatherface and his family against survivors to see which group can prevail.

The Division 2's free weekend from Ubisoft is offering players a chance to enter Washington DC to clean up and restore order following a disaster event. While mostly a co-op RPG, it also has PVP elements for players looking to get the best loot but with actual danger from other players.

Below are links to the Microsoft Store pages for the games currently in the promotion:

The Free Play Days promotions of this weekend will end on Sunday, November 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

