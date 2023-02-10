Team Fortress 2 will get a long awaited major content update this summer

For a game that was first released in 2007, Team Fortress 2 remains incredibly popular. The free-to-play multiplayer shooter from Valve is consistently in the top 10 most played games on Steam, with around 100,000 concurrent players. Yet, the game hasn't had a major content update since the Jungle Inferno release back in 2017. Thankfully for the huge Team Fortress 2 player base, that situation is going to change sometime very soon.

In a post on the official Team Fortress 2 site, Valve announced plans for a community-created update:

The last few Team Fortress summer events have only been item updates. But this year, we're planning on shipping a full-on update-sized update — with items, maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints and who knows what else?! Which means we need Steam Workshop content! YOUR Steam Workshop content!

The post added that content creators should turn in their submissions to the game's Steam Workshop by May 1 to be considered for the TF2 update. Right now, there's no specific summer theme for the update, even though it's due for release in that time frame.

The game has been an great example of how to handle a free-to-play game since Team Fortress 2 switched to that business model in 2011. Sales from in-game items, created mostly by the game's community, have helped to keep Team Fortress 2 going, while at the same time providing a source of revenue for those same content creators.