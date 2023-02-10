UUP Windows updates are almost here as Microsoft claims up to 30% smaller, faster downloads

Back in October, Microsoft had announced the public preview of on-premises UUP (Unified Update Platform) which promises faster and smaller Windows update downloads. Fast forward four months to today, the company says the feature is now almost ready to ship, as the first UUP on premises updates are set to hit on March 28th.

In the update workflow diagram below, Microsoft has explained how UUP can lead to smaller update download sizes for client PCs after the initial one-time 10GB increase in the case of distribution points for the Windows 11 22H2 feature update.

With the help of UUP, Microsoft is promising up to 30% smaller and hence faster downloads. Other improvements include cumulative and feature update integrations which means less reboot time, reduced client downloads, and more. In a Tech Community blog post, Thad Martin, a Principal Program Manager at Microsoft, has explained the benefits of UUP and has outline all the improvements expected from it:

That extra 10GB foundation on distribution points enables the awesome new capabilities that come with UUP. The same fundamental improvements we've been making over several releases are now available to enterprises with UUP on-premises update management. In short, you'll experience faster and smaller quality and feature updates, reduced disk space and usage, and fewer reboots: Up to 30% smaller client downloads for quality updates

Cumulative update integration with feature updates (i.e., get current in one reboot)

Seamless retention of installed language packs and optional features (FOD) during feature updates

Reduced client downloads for feature updates (i.e., inbox app downloads are conditional)Automatic OS healing during the update process

End-user acquisition of language packs and FOD

In related news, slow download and install speeds are something plaguing the Windows 11 Insider channels too, especially Dev. Recently, the company stated that it was actively looking into the issue, and with the latest Dev Channel build, Microsoft says it has resolved such "longer than expected update times".