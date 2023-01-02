Tesla misses its delivery target for 2022 as economy worsens

Tesla has missed its 2022 delivery target, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. While the company did see deliveries rise about 40% to 1.31 million vehicles this year, it had initially planned to grow the figure by 50% to 1.4 million vehicle deliveries. Given the state of economies around the globe, it’s not surprising that demand for Tesla vehicles has fallen.

In a press release, Tesla didn’t allude to the fact that it missed its planned targets but did share a breakdown of the number of vehicles it produced and delivered in Q4 2022 and the whole of 2022. Those figures are as follows:

Q4 2022 2022 Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting Production Deliveries Model S/X 20,613 17,147 9% 71,177 66,705 Model 3/Y 419,088 388,131 4% 1,298,434 1,247,146 Total 439,701 405,278 4% 1,369,611 1,313,851

“In the fourth quarter, we produced over 439,000 vehicles and delivered over 405,000 vehicles. In 2022, vehicle deliveries grew 40% YoY to 1.31 million while production grew 47% YoY to 1.37 million,” the company said in a statement. “We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a further increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2022 in light of significant COVID and supply chain related challenges throughout the year.”

Tesla’s share price has fallen dramatically since its peak of around $414 in November 2021. It’s now down 70%, trading at $123 per share. While that’s a sharp decline, there is still potential for it to fall even lower. There are two main issues with the price of Tesla stock, firstly, it has only been traded since 2010 so it has only ever experienced a low-interest rate environment where money is cheap. Secondly, the stock is very much a hype stock, so its price would have been pushed up by sheer demand. While fundamentals such as earnings did improve recently, they don’t necessarily justify the price the stock reached in 2021.

With Tesla CEO Elon Musk currently alienating large swathes of people on Twitter, it’ll be interesting to see whether he’s doing any long-term damage to his other companies, like Tesla. Some people have said they won’t engage with Tesla now but it remains to be seen if this is just a vocal minority or a large enough group to do some financial damage to the company.

Source: Tesla via The Wall Street Journal