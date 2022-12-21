Twitter CEO Elon Musk will resign once he finds someone 'foolish enough to take the job'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has finally acknowledged the results of the poll he created Sunday night. According to him, he will resign as CEO as soon as he finds someone "foolish enough to take the job."

The poll, which Musk promised to abide by, resulted in 57.5% of over 17 million Twitter accounts telling him to step down from his position.

He says he will just run the software and servers teams once a replacement is found.

Musk didn't immediately acknowledge the results of his poll. Kim Dotcom, an internet entrepreneur, even hoped that Musk did the poll to "catch all the deep state bots," to which the CEO replied, "Interesting." The "Chief Twit" also entertained the idea of allowing only Twitter Blue subscribers to vote in policy-related polls.

According to Musk himself, finding someone to take over the social media platform may be a challenge. When a Twitter user claimed that he already has a CEO picked out, Musk said, "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

This isn't the first time that Musk used polls to make major Twitter decisions. A few weeks after he took over the platform, he ran a poll asking users whether former US president Donald Trump should be unsuspended on the platform. He did the same thing with the suspended accounts of tech journalists whom he accused of posting his "real-time location." Musk has obeyed the result of both polls.