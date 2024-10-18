The FCC makes it mandatory for all smartphones sold in the U.S. to support hearing aids

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has released a new announcement that says that all smartphones sold in the United States should be compatible with hearing aids. This decision will improve accessibility for over 48 million Americans who experience some form of hearing loss. The new rule will be implemented during a transition period, as per the announcement.

The press release (PDF) states that all mobile handsets, including smartphones and feature phones, should be compatible with hearing aids. The FCC has also established new Bluetooth-device coupling standards to push hearing aid manufacturers to move away from proprietary technology and make it easier for users to switch between devices without having to buy new compatible hearing aids.

There are also new volume control benchmarks that will allow users to increase or decrease the volume of their device without any distortion, so that people who don't use hearing aids but still experience hearing difficulties, can also listen to clear audio.

Manufacturers will also have to clearly indicate on their website and at all points of sale whether their handset is compatible with hearing aids, and to specify the compatibility standards their device meets, like telecoil or Bluetooth. They also have to add details about the maximum volume level their device can produce without any distortion.

The FCC hasn't yet specified an exact duration for the transition period during which all mobile phones must meet the standards. So smartphone manufacturers will have sufficient time to ensure their upcoming devices will be hearing-aid compatible, as well as packaging updates.

Many smartphones like the iPhone 16 and many other Android devices are already designed to be compatible with hearing aids. Recently, Apple also announced hearing aid features on the AirPods Pro 2, which allows users to make personalized hearing adjustments and amplifies nearby sounds in real-time for better hearing.

Thumbnail Photo via DepositPhotos.com