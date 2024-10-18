AMD 24.10.1 Windows WHQL driver adds Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 optimization, and more

AMD has released a new Windows WHQL Adrenalin graphics driver today (Driver Version 24.20.11.01 and Windows Driver Store Version 32.0.12019.1028). The new 24.10.1 driver brings support for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Unknown 9: Awakening.

Alongside that, AMD has also fixed some issues with its new driver and expanded HYPR-Tune support to three more titles.

The full changelog for the release is given below:

Highlights New Game Support Unknown 9: Awakening Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6

Expanded HYPR-Tune Support HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution and AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2. Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution with frame generation in: Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Days to Die Once Human



Fixed Issues and Improvements Intermittent performance impact when entering certain areas while playing DayZ. Intermittent system or application crash may be observed when changing in-game resolution settings while playing Doom Eternal with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ Metrics Overlay enabled.

Known Issues Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).

System crash may be observed when first launching SteamVR while using Valve Index® at 144Hz on Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics products.

After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows®, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen™ 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.

Intermittent application freeze may be observed while loading a save file in Monster Hunter: World.

Aside from these, AMD also published a beta driver yesterday, version 24.10.30.02, which adds Mesh Nodes support. The company clarifies that initial Mesh Node support was added with version 24.9.1 as a preview.

The changelog is given below:

Highlights Mesh Nodes for GPU Work Graphs in Vulkan®

Updated VK_AMDX_shader_enqueue extension.

Adds Mesh Node support to Vulkan GPU Work Graphs. Shaders can now be authored in HLSL using the dedicated node syntax and compiled to SPIR-V. The extension requires a Radeon™ RX 7000 series graphics card.

AMD does not specifically state whether its latest WHQL driver, Adrenalin edition version 24.10.1, gets Mesh Nodes support. However, typically display drivers are cumulative in nature. If not, it will likely be pushed in a future release soon.

You can download the AMD 24.10.1 driver from this page on AMD's official website.