The free Epic Games Store game this week is the indie horror FPS Golden Light

The Epic Games Store might not be making any money yet, but it's still releasing at least one new free game every week. This week's free offering could be one of the oddest titles that's been available for free from the store. The game is called Golden Light, from indie developer Mr. Pink and publisher HypeTrain Digital. It's available to download and keep for free from now until 11 am Eastern time on November 16.

Golden Light was made by two people from Russia and mashes up the first-person shooter genre with survival horror, along with rouguelite elements. The single-player game's plot has you and your girlfriend enjoying a nice picnic in an idyllic setting, where the grass is green, the sky is blue, and the food is delicious.

Suddenly, your girlfriend gets grabbed by . . . something, and is pulled under the surface. You, of course, go down to follow whomever or whatever has taken her, and that's where the game really begins. You find yourself in The Gut, where you are confronted with strange fleshy creatures who want to take you out.

You have to battle these creatures in the game. which include several bosses, while also finding and collecting loot. Here's a quick list provided by the developer of what you will encounter in the game:

Procedural levels!

Randomized weapons!

Procedural spooks!

Talking BICYCLE!

Talking DUDE IN THE TOILET !

Things you can eat or throw in this game: Bat Head, Corrupted Fetus, Fish Head, Fat Lips, Meat Apple and many more!

This game is definitely not for the squeamish, by the way, so be prepared to be both scared and maybe grossed out a bit. If you want to venture into The Gut to save your loved one, you can get this game on the Epic Games Store for free, right now.