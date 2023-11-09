DJI Avata Pro-View Combo with RC Motion 2 and Goggles 2 now 30% off

The DJI Avata Pro-View Combo, which includes a Drone UAV Quadcopter, the RC Motion 2 controller and Goggles 2 for getting a view from the drone, is now discounted by 30%. With this discount, you can get them for $999, down from $1,428.

At 30% off, this is the cheapest that this product has ever been available for, according to an Amazon price history website so it looks like a pretty good offer. It also ships from and is sold by Amazon so the order will be above board.

Highlighting the main things about this combo, Amazon writes:

Experience the Thrill of Flying - Enjoy total immersion and intuitive control with DJI Avata. When you combine Avata with the goggles and motion controller, flight becomes accessible to all..Lithium battery energy content : 35.71 watt_hours.Operating Temperature Range : -10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F)

Flight has Never Been Easier - With the DJI Motion Controller, intuitive flight is in your hands. Squeeze the trigger and bolt forward or turn a corner with the swivel of your wrist.

Ultra-Smooth 4K Footage - Avata features an upgraded camera system so that no extra attachments are needed. Enjoy next-level imagery with the 1/1.7-inch sensor, 155° FOV, and flagship stabilization.

Palm-Sized and Agile - The lightweight and compact design of Avata makes it easy to carry and more capable of agile maneuvers. Fly between gaps, though branches, and take it with you on any adventure.

Be Bold, Fly Far - Avata offers an impressive 18-minute flight time and upgraded safety. With the built-in propeller guard, it can handle minor contact, stay in the air, and keep on flying.

Backed by Flagship Transmission - Get a sharp and responsive HD live feed with DJI O3+ video transmission at distances of up to 10 km.

Note: DJI Goggles 2 and DJI RC Motion 2 Controller provide an immersive sensory experience with intuitive control via hand and head movements, and more powerful functions bring more advanced flight modes.

DJI Goggles 2 Dimensions (L×W×H): With antennas folded: 167.40×103.90×81.31 mm. With antennas unfolded: 196.69×103.90×104.61 mm

In terms of reviews, this combo has 221 ratings and an average of 4.1 stars indicating that it’s a good product and people are generally pleased with the purchase. It’s also marked as an Amazon Choice which means it’s a highly rated product, well priced, and available to ship straight away.

