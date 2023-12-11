The latest Starfield update is a small one but it fixes an annoying issue with "space rocks"

Bethesda Game Studios is rolling out a small update today for its recent space-based RPG Starfield. The update, which was previously made available in beta form for people who purchased the Steam version of the game, is a small patch, but it does fix a rather annoying bug that many players have encountered while piloting their ship in the game.

The 1.8.88 update for Starfield should keep outside debris from getting stuck on player ships, which has been labeled as "pet rocks" by some players. Here is the full changelog for the patch:

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS GAMEPLAY: Addressed an issue that would cause space matter to become stuck to player's ship during space travel. Loading a save will now remove the space clingon. Please note: This fix should address any space matter being stuck in your travels, but not in instances where player ships have New Atlantis attached. A fix for that will be released in a later update. OUTPOST: Fixed an issue that prevents random guns from spawning in a newly created Weapon Case after loading a save. SAVE/LOAD: [MSS/Xbox] Fixed an issue where players could experience crashes while saving during long playthrough without going through the Unity.

Starfield's latest major update on November 20 added official support for NVIDIA's DLSS support technology for PC players who have that company's GPUs. We are still waiting for the promised addition of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 support. The game has supported AMD's FSR 2 upscaling tech since it was first released in September.

If you have yet to get Starfield, it's available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, along with PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. It's available on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as well, which includes cloud gaming support. The game is also available to play for owners and PC Game Pass subscribers via NVIDIA GeForce Now.