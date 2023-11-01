Starfield is getting DLSS 3 next week in a beta update on Steam, FSR 3 later

Bethesda's newest grand RPG, Starfield, has now been out for a couple of months now, and one of the most requested additions will soon hit the game, but in beta form. The Xbox-owned studio today announced that the next update for the game will soon arrive in beta form for Steam users, letting them test it out before other PC players as well as Xbox console owners get their hands on it.

"This update will feature Nvidia DLSS support with frame generation, display and HDR controls for supported systems, and other optimizations and improvements," says the studio in a short tweet sent out today.

With the update, Nvidia graphics card owners will be able to utilize their dedicated upscaling tech without having to use replacement mods. Keep in mind that the frame generation in DLSS 3 is only supported by Nvidia's latest generation GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards. Older generation GPU owners will have to settle with using DLSS 2.

Note, DLSS is for PC Nvidia users only. We’ll also have AMD FSR3 support in a future update. — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) November 1, 2023

As for FidelityFX Super Resolution 3, AMD's own platform agnostic frame generation tech that recently released, Bethesda says it will arrive in a separate update in the future. The game already supports FSR 2 upscaling since launch.

As this will be a beta-only release at first via Steam, PC players on the platform will be able to access it from the game's Steam Properties > Betas tab. Bethesda is looking for feedback from players participating in the beta before the update goes live for Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Store (PC Game Pass) players.

The studio only said "next week" as a time frame for the beta, so expect to see the full patch notes for the update then. Considering it has been almost a month since the last update to Starfield, which brought FOV sliders, this one may contain more bug fixes and optimizations than usual too.