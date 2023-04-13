The Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset is getting its Windows 11 free update

Microsoft's HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset is finally going to get a big OS update. Today, the company announced that the device will be updated to Windows 11 sometime in the first half of 2023 as a free download.

Microsoft's blog post states:

The free upgrade to Windows 11 promises continuous platform support, meaning our customers can trust in the continued security of their devices. With the upgrade, HoloLens 2 users will continue to receive monthly security servicing updates that reinforce the protection of sensitive information while also improving app performance.

Microsoft's latest developer tools like Microsoft Edge WebView2 control will also be available for HoloLens 2 app developers as part of the Windows 11 update. This will be an optional update, by the way, with Microsoft allowing developers to keep using HoloLens 2 with Windows 10 installed.

The company claims that businesses that have used HoloLens 2 have seen practical benefits from the device. It stated:

For example, businesses have experienced a 60% increase in training efficiency, a 75% reduction in annual travel expenses and higher productivity for field workers, leading to average savings of $1.3 million in labor costs.

Microsoft also detailed some improvements for HoloLens 2 via Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guides. They include features like 3D annotations, which allow HoloLens 2 users to create virtual annotations to anything within arm's reach of a person wearing the headset.

The devices have not had the best news in the last few months. In January 2023, the U.S. Congress blocked the Army from buying more HoloLens 2 headsets. The Mixed Reality division was also reportedly hit hard by Microsoft's recent layoffs. Despite these setbacks, Microsoft seems committed to HoloLens 2 updates, at least for the time being.