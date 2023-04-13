Get this NexiGo webcam for its lowest price ever on Amazon

More and more people are using webcams for work, or just to chat with friends online. Sometimes, you might need a second webcam when you don't want to take your more expensive one off your desktop screen. The NexiGo N930AF is an affordable and very portable choice for a second webcam when you are traveling with your notebook, or simply want a cheaper alternative to the more expensive webcams.

Right now, the NexiGo N930AF webcam is discounted to just $39.99 on Amazon. That's 43 percent off its normal MSRP. However, for a limited time, there's a special coupon checkmark on Amazon's page that will cut the price down by an additional 15 percent, which means the final price is only $33.99.

The NexiGo Webcam includes a 2MP camera with 1080p resolution and up to 30fps for video, with auto-focus and light correction. It includes a built-in noise-canceling microphone and adds a physical cover for the lens when you are not using the webcam. It works with a wide variety of platforms and video conferencing services, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, Skype, Zoom, and many more.

NexiGo Webcam for $33.99 ($36 off MSRP with digital coupon)

