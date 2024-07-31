The new Tetris DLC for Minecraft is more than just moving blocks around

What do you get when you combine two of the most popular video games ever made? If you are Microsoft-owned Mojang, you have the new Tetris DLC pack for its hit sandbox game Minecraft. However, this is not just a conversion of the classic puzzle game in Minecraft.

In a blog post, Mojang says that when you download and start playing a version of the normal 2D Tetris puzzle game. However, things will get weird later. Players will see the Tetris blocks, also known as Tetriminos, get stolen by the evil Tetrimonster,

Now, you have to fight this new force and get the Tetrimino shapes back. You do this by going into a randomly generated 3D dungeon that's based on whatever shape was included in the 2D Tetris game you were playing before.

The blog post adds:

Each time you play, you face a unique dungeon. The Tetriminos you use, the paths you make, and even how many lines you clear result in new traps, loot, and surprises around every corner. Solve puzzles, scavenge for rewards, and fight monsters as you make your way to the top. There await new Tetriminos that will fill the next dungeon you generate with even more secrets.

The new Minecraft Tetris DLC pack also supports multiplayer in all of its game modes, which means you and your friends can enter the Tetris dungeon.

Of course, after your 3D dungeon adventure, you might just want to play a normal game of Tetris. The new Minecraft Tetris DLC pack allows you to do just that in Marathon, Sprint, and Ultra modes, and there are also trophies you can win as well while playing Tetris.

You can get the Tetris DLC pack in the Minecraft Marketplace right now. It will cost 1510 Minecraft coins, or about $8.77, to get the DLC pack.