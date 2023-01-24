The Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe doesn't compromise capacity or speed at only $99.99

Amazon is currently selling the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 at 20% off for just $99, which is a great deal for an NVMe SSD that is based on TLC NAND Flash memory. According to the manufacturer, performance speeds can reach up to 7,000 MB/s (read) and 5,400 MB/s (write) and according to some of the reviews left by buyers on the Amazon page, owners of the drive have been left impressed by the speeds offered up by this PCIe 4.0 drive, which is backwards compatible with PCIe 3.0 motherboards.

Thankfully we're starting to see higher capacity storage on NVMe M.2 slot drives at reasonable prices, drives at around $100 are far better quality and offer great speeds. Here is a rundown of its features:

NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Interface.

PCIe 4.0 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands.

Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, Error Correction Code, and Over-Provision

In addition, all Sabrent SSDs come with a FREE copy of Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning which can be downloaded at the Sabrent website,

The Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 x4 interface is PCIe 4.0 and NVMe 1.3 compliant and offers a utility that enables users to re-format the Rocket 4 Plus drive and choose the sector size of their liking, either 512-bytes or 4K bytes. The drive's recommended retail price is actually $179.99, and it is selling on Sabrent itself for $129.99, but can now be availed on Amazon for just $99.99.

This drive also has great customer reviews, it is currently scoring 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon after over 5,000 reviews, which is not bad at all. In addition, the drive is eligible for free delivery and return on top of the standard 5-year manufacturer warranty that is included.

