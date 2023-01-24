Amazon RxPass for Prime members enables unlimited prescription medications for $5 a month

Amazon has announced a new perk for Prime members called RxPass. It allows customers to pay a monthly fee of $5 and get free access to medications that address 80 common health conditions. As part of the offering, Amazon will deliver the medications to your home free of charge and explains there are no hidden fees.

“Prime members already get fast, free delivery on prescription medications, and RxPass is one more way to save with Amazon Pharmacy. Any customer who pays more than $10 a month for their eligible medications will see their prescription costs drop by 50% or more, plus they save time by skipping a trip to the pharmacy,” said John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy. “We are excited to offer our customers surprisingly simple, low pricing on the eligible medications they need each month.”

To get the RxPass, Prime members in the United States (the service isn’t available elsewhere) need to head to Amazon.com or the Amazon mobile app and create or update an Amazon Pharmacy profile. From there, you can go through a sign-up process to check your eligibility and prescription information. Customers with questions about the enrollment or prescriptions can speak to Amazon pharmacists 24/7.

Amazon said that its pharmacy services are available whether you decide to pay with insurance or not. By using RxPass, people who take two or more medications per month could save “significant” time and money. You can learn more by heading over to the RxPass webpage.

As a reminder, if you are a student or receive SNAP, Medicaid, or other qualifying government assistance, you could be eligible for Prime at more than half off the regular price ($6.99 instead of $14.99) after a 30-day free trial. To see if you qualify go here.

