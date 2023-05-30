The Street Fighter 6 PC benchmark tool may help to see if your rig can run the fighting game

Street Fighter 6 is just a few days away from its release on June 2. There's already a free demo of the game you can check out. However, PC gamers who want to play the latest game in Capcom's fighting game series could get a heads up on if their rig can play the game at its optimum level by downloading and running the newly launched Street Fighter 6 benchmark tool.

The benchmark tool will use the demo version of the game as its basis, and then generate a score that may show how well your rig can run the game. If the tool shows a score of 91 or above, your gaming PC should be able to run Street Fighter 6 with no performance issues:

91-100 - Can play the game with ease

The benchmark tool web page has instructions on how to download and install the tool. Capcom does say there might be an issue with launching the tool with a shortcut. If you run into this problem, you will need to find the tool's executable file. Once you download and install it you can find it at this location:

"StreetFighter6.exe" in C:\Program Files (x86)\CAPCOM}StreetFighter6 Benchmark

Capcom says they are trying to find the problem that caused the shortcut not to work. Also, Capcom does say that this benchmark tool "cannot fully guarantee how well the actual release version" of the full game will run on your PC.

Capcom has also released the PC system requirements for Street Fighter 6.

Minimum Specs Recommended Specs OS Windows 10 (64 bit required) Windows 10 (64 bit required) CPU Intel Core i5-7500

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7 8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory 8GB 16GB VRAM 4GB or higher 6GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 580 NVIDIA RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5700XT DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 25GB 25GB Additional Notes The framerate may drop during graphic-intensive scenes.

As this is a title still in development, the system requirements are still subject to change. The framerate may drop during graphic-intensive scenes.

The full version of Street Fighter 6 is still due for release on June 2 for all of its supported platforms.