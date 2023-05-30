Corsair announces new Dominator Titanium DDR5 RAM with replaceable top bars

The Computex PC hardware trade show in Taiwan is in full swing, and companies are introducing a lot of new products that might be of interest to hardcore PC gamers. Corsair has just announced a new lineup of DDR5 RAM modules called the Corsair Dominator Titanium that offers both speed and some interesting customizable features.

Corsair's press release states that the Dominator Titanium RAM products feature a top bar that can be removed and replaced with a different one. It states:

Anyone looking to go for a minimalist or classic style can do so with the separately available Fin Accessory Kits that replace the RGB top bars with bars that utilize fins for an elegant look that harkens back to the original DOMINATOR memory.

The top bar also has 11 RGB LED lights to make the inside of your gaming rig look cooler. You can even sync up those lights to match audio playing from your PC with Corsair's iCUE Murals installed.

In terms of speed, the Dominator Titanium RAM is designed to go up to speeds of up to 8,000MT/s, although, at Computex, Corsair is demoing the RAM with some overclocked speeds at 8,266MT/s. It will be sold with RAM capacities up to 192GB (4x 48GB).

The new Corsair RAM modules will be offered for Intel's XMP 3.0 platform when they are used with Intel's 12th and 13th-Gen Core processors. It also will support AMD's EXPO platform for Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

The company has not revealed how much the new Dominator Titanium RAM will cost, but they are expected to go on sale sometime in July. It will also release a special limited run of 500 First Edition kits that will be individually numbered and will support "tight timings and higher frequencies". Again, there's no pricing info for those limited edition kits.