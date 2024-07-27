The TikTok Sound Search feature lets you find songs by singing or humming them

It's not too difficult to search for a song, even if you just know a few words of it or know the tune of the song. You can make use of Google's Hum to search or Shazam's feature that lets you identify a song by simply humming it, singing it, or playing it. Now, a similar feature has landed for the popular short-video content-creating platform TikTok.

TikTok has introduced a new feature called Sound Search, which works exactly like Google's Hum to search or Shazam's music discovery option. TikTok users can now find their favorite songs by simply humming them, singing them, or playing the songs.

Since TikTok is a video platform, the app will show you videos related to the song that you have searched for. According to TechCrunch, TikTok said that the feature was built to specifically find songs, but it can also be used to find some popular sounds or memes.

However, in our testing we found that the tool was able to detect TikTok sounds/memes like the popular “Oh my gosh, she’s bald. She’s bald, and she’s torturing people who have hair!” sound lifted from an episode of “Totally Spies” and the “Nobody’s gonna know” sound created by a TikTok user.

In order to access the feature, TikTok users simply need to press the microphone icon in the Search tab. Unfortunately, the TikTok Sound Search feature is currently available only to a small set of users.

Moreover, TikTok hasn't shared the list of regions where the feature currently works. You can try out your luck, but for that, make sure you have installed the latest version of the TikTok app from the App Store. It requires an iPhone or iPad running iOS 12 or later.

Let us know in the comments below if the Sound Search feature is available for you in the TikTok app or not.