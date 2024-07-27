Get the Razer BlackShark V2 X PC gaming headset for a new low price of just $34.99

If you are a PC gamer, you likely don't have a ton of space on your desk for a full range of speakers. You likely want a solid gaming headset to provide excellent audio for your long gaming sessions. At the moment, the Razer BlackShark V2 X PC gaming headset is available for a new all time low price at Amazon.

Right now, the Razer BlackShark V2 X PC gaming headset is priced at $34.99. That's the lowest price for these over-the-ear headsets, and also a big $25 discount from its $59.99 MSRP.

The 3.5mm wired headset's biggest feature is its Triforce 50mm drivers. Razer says the design of the drivers divides them into three parts. The company claims this allows the drivers to support the individual tuning of the audio highs, mids, and lows. The final result is supposed to offer the owner clearer audio effects than normal.

The headset's HyperClear Cardioid microphone is supposed to focus on the owner's voice by rejecting the noise that comes from its back and sides. Also, its earcups have been designed with plush cushions and a closer seal so owners should get solid passive noise cancelation features when wearing them. Finally, its lightweight design makes it more comfortable to wear for long PC gaming session.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.