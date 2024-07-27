When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

AMD releases new chipset driver for Windows 10 and 11

Neowin · with 1 comment

AMD logo with Windows 11 and 10 wallpapers behind it

If you have a computer powered by a modern Ryzen or Threadripper processor, then there is a new chipset driver for you to download. AMD has released version 6.07.22.037 with bug fixes and unknown "new program support."

Here are the official release notes with highlights and known issues:

Release Highlights

  • New program support added.
  • Bug fixes.

Known Issues

  • Some driver names on a non-English OS may appear in English.
  • The uninstall summary may incorrectly display the uninstall status as Failed. 
  • Occasionally, Ryzen PPKG may not install/upgrade. 

Here is a more detailed list of new drivers in the package, including the AMD Power Management Framework (PMF) driver for the new Ryzen AI 300 processor series:

Driver Version What is new
AMD PSP Driver 5.32.0.0 Bug fixes
PT GPIO Driver 3.0.2.0 Bug Fixes
AMD PPM Provisioning File Driver 8.0.0.38 Bug Fixes
AMD USB4 CM Driver 1.0.0.42 Bug fixes
AMD AMS Mailbox Driver 4.0.0.833 Bug Fixes
AMD SFH1.1 Driver 1.1.0.21 Bug Fixes
AMD Interface Driver (AMD PCI, AMD SMBus, AMD Hetero, AMD RCEC) 2.0.0.20 New program support added
AMD PMF Ryzen AI 300 Series Driver 24.6.18.0 New driver added

AMD Chipset Software driver 6.07.22.037 is available for the following platforms:

A Series B Series X Series TRX/WRX
AMD A320
AMD A520		 AMD B350
AMD B450
AMD B550
AMD B650
AMD B650E		 AMD X370
AMD X470
AMD X570
AMD X670
AMD X670E		 AMD TRX40
AMD TRX50
AMD WRX80
AMD WRX90

Supported operating systems include only 64-bit Windows 10 and 11. You can download the latest AMD Chipset Driver from the official website. Detailed release notes and the list of supported processors are available on the same page.

In case you missed it, AMD recently released its first drivers for the upcoming Windows 11 version 24H2 release. They include the previous chipset driver and a recent Radeon Software graphics driver.

Report a problem with article
Game library
Next Article

Weekend PC Game Deals: Simulation fests, Olympic bundles, and more

TikTok logo with AI in the background
Previous Article

The TikTok Sound Search feature lets you find songs by singing or humming them

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment