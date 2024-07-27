AMD releases new chipset driver for Windows 10 and 11

If you have a computer powered by a modern Ryzen or Threadripper processor, then there is a new chipset driver for you to download. AMD has released version 6.07.22.037 with bug fixes and unknown "new program support."

Here are the official release notes with highlights and known issues:

Release Highlights New program support added.

Bug fixes. Known Issues Some driver names on a non-English OS may appear in English.

The uninstall summary may incorrectly display the uninstall status as Failed.

Occasionally, Ryzen PPKG may not install/upgrade.

Here is a more detailed list of new drivers in the package, including the AMD Power Management Framework (PMF) driver for the new Ryzen AI 300 processor series:

Driver Version What is new AMD PSP Driver 5.32.0.0 Bug fixes PT GPIO Driver 3.0.2.0 Bug Fixes AMD PPM Provisioning File Driver 8.0.0.38 Bug Fixes AMD USB4 CM Driver 1.0.0.42 Bug fixes AMD AMS Mailbox Driver 4.0.0.833 Bug Fixes AMD SFH1.1 Driver 1.1.0.21 Bug Fixes AMD Interface Driver (AMD PCI, AMD SMBus, AMD Hetero, AMD RCEC) 2.0.0.20 New program support added AMD PMF Ryzen AI 300 Series Driver 24.6.18.0 New driver added

AMD Chipset Software driver 6.07.22.037 is available for the following platforms:

A Series B Series X Series TRX/WRX AMD A320

AMD A520 AMD B350

AMD B450

AMD B550

AMD B650

AMD B650E AMD X370

AMD X470

AMD X570

AMD X670

AMD X670E AMD TRX40

AMD TRX50

AMD WRX80

AMD WRX90

Supported operating systems include only 64-bit Windows 10 and 11. You can download the latest AMD Chipset Driver from the official website. Detailed release notes and the list of supported processors are available on the same page.

In case you missed it, AMD recently released its first drivers for the upcoming Windows 11 version 24H2 release. They include the previous chipset driver and a recent Radeon Software graphics driver.