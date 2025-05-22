The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-themed Xbox Controllers launched, created by CD Projekt designers

Two brand-new Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controllers just launched out of Microsoft's official lineup, and this is even more unique than the usual colorways that it releases. Working with CD Projekt RED, the studio behind The Witcher trilogy and Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft today announced The Witcher 3 10th Anniversary Special Edition controllers for both its standard and Elite variants.

Coming with unique designs and patterns straight from The Witcher games to remind players of the RPG adventure, the controllers tout the wolf medallion of Geralt, Glagolitic script with a hidden message, a red claw mark from The Witcher 3’s logo, two different colors on the triggers to match the silver and steel swords, and many more homages.

"We explored a lot of directions when creating this controller, but from the beginning we knew we wanted to tell a story," said Joshua Flowers, Design Team Lead at CD Projekt Red. "We wanted it to feel like something that has been with you on the path, something worn and personal. As we developed concepts, we began crafting the story of this controller — and how it might exist in The Witcher 3‘s world. This narrative is what we fell in love with. It had to feel like it belonged in The Witcher 3 universe — like it had lived through battles and carried stories of its own."

The Witcher-themed controllers are now available as exclusive products of the Microsoft Store. However, being special-edition options, Microsoft says that stocks are limited. Just like standard Xbox controllers, they can be used across PCs, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, as well as iOS and Android devices.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – The Witcher 3 10th Anniversary Special Edition costs $79.99. Meanwhile, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core The Witcher 3 10th Anniversary Special Edition comes in at $169.99.