6TB WD Purple Surveillance Internal HDD is now at its all-time low price

Amazon US is currently offering the 6TB Western Digital Purple Surveillance Internal Hard Drive at its lowest price to date. So, you may want to check it out if you're in need of reliable, high-capacity storage solutions.

The HDD has been engineered for continuous, high-definition video surveillance. All WD Purple models incorporate Western Digital’s AllFrame technology, which optimises data buffering to reduce frame loss and maintain smooth video playback. The drive delivers a workload rating of up to 180TB per year, which is three times that of a typical desktop hard drive. It further offers a mean time between failures (MTBF) of up to one million hours.

Moreover, the WD Purple supports up to 64 single-stream HD cameras and is compatible with surveillance systems housing up to 16 drive bays. Its SATA interface offers sustained transfer rates of up to 175MB/s, while a 256MB cache further enhances performance during peak recording periods.

The drive operates effectively between 0°C and 65°C (non-operating range –40°C to 70°C) and is covered by Western Digital’s three-year limited warranty. Finally, it uses tarnish-resistant components to improve its durability.

6TB Western Digital Purple Surveillance Internal Hard Drive: $129.19 (Amazon US) MSRP $149.99 / 14% off

