Thieves are using AT&T tracking data to steal iPhones after delivery

There's been a growing issue where thieves, often known as "porch pirates," are using stolen tracking data to swipe iPhones straight off doorsteps. This trend has gotten worse in 2024, with many people reporting their new iPhones being stolen right after delivery.

The way this works is pretty unsettling: thieves gain access to real-time tracking information, which lets them know exactly when packages like iPhones are dropped off. In some cases, the tracking data comes from carriers like AT&T, which, according to CNET, isn't using signature requirements for high-value items like Apple’s iPhones.

The thieves can track when the FedEx driver is about to drop the package off, and within minutes, they swoop in to steal it. Some porch pirates even seem to know where the delivery is going, as shown by several videos of thefts across different states.

In one instance, thieves used the same car to drive up and down the street, waiting for the right moment to grab the package. If you’re getting something valuable like an iPhone, it's better to choose delivery options that don’t leave it on the doorstep.

AT&T and FedEx are working together to stop these thefts, but the real concern is how these thieves are getting the tracking data. It might be an inside job where rogue employees leak information to criminals.

On Apple's side, they've introduced features that make iPhones tougher to steal or at least make it pointless to steal them. One of the key moves is Activation Lock, which makes it nearly impossible for thieves to erase or reuse a stolen iPhone without the original owner's Apple ID.

Recently, Apple also introduced a new feature in iOS that steps up security even further. If the phone is left idle for a while, it automatically reboots, locking down the data and making it much harder for anyone to access it. This feature wipes encryption keys from memory, ensuring that even if a thief has the phone, they can’t easily access your data.

While these changes are a big win for security, some law enforcement agencies have raised concerns, as this feature could complicate efforts to access a phone during investigations.