When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Signs point to Back 4 Blood 2 being in development at Turtle Rock Studios

Neowin · with 0 comments

Back 4 blood screenshot

Back in 2021, Turtle Rock Studios released Back 4 Blood, a cooperative shooter where four players fight through hordes of zombies while an AI director, much like in Left 4 Dead, tries to shake up the experience every time it's played. The game went on to have 10 million players only a year later. In 2023, Turtle Rock announced that its development was winding down, with the studio moving on to work on an all-new game.

That mysterious game may be a sequel to Back 4 Blood. As MP1st reports, the resume of actor and stuntman Jesse Hutch has a lead performer motion capture role related to a "Gobi 2" under Turtle Rock Studios.

The Gobi 2 reference is important because the first game's project codename was Gobi, as seen even now on SteamDB files for the PC version. Hutch has previously worked on Back 4 Blood for motion capture as well. Mp1st has further found that Back4Blood2.com has been registered since May of 2023.

Back 4 blood key art

Keep in mind that neither Turtle Rock nor original publisher Warner Bros. has made any indication that a sequel is in development, so take this story with a grain of salt until something official appears.

Created by some of the team members behind Left 4 Dead, when the studio was known as Valve South, Turtle Rock Studios split off from Valve and went on to develop Evolve with 2K Games in 2015. Despite a secondary free-to-play launch a year later, The four versus one title didn't manage to live that long. A few years of making VR games for Oculus later, the studio had Back 4 Blood in 2021.

If the report turns out to be accurate, fans will have to wait and see if Turtle Rock's unique card system for Back 4 Blood makes a comeback. It lets players adjust how the rounds play out using a deckbuilding aspect. The original release was also a part of Xbox Game Pass, and if the supposed sequel is announced, there is a chance that it will also be a part of Microsoft's subscription service.

Report a problem with article
A image of iPhone 15 Pro with a plant
Next Article

Thieves are using AT&T tracking data to steal iPhones after delivery

Mistral Large 2
Previous Article

Mistral AI takes on ChatGPT with big updates for Le Chat

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment