Signs point to Back 4 Blood 2 being in development at Turtle Rock Studios

Back in 2021, Turtle Rock Studios released Back 4 Blood, a cooperative shooter where four players fight through hordes of zombies while an AI director, much like in Left 4 Dead, tries to shake up the experience every time it's played. The game went on to have 10 million players only a year later. In 2023, Turtle Rock announced that its development was winding down, with the studio moving on to work on an all-new game.

That mysterious game may be a sequel to Back 4 Blood. As MP1st reports, the resume of actor and stuntman Jesse Hutch has a lead performer motion capture role related to a "Gobi 2" under Turtle Rock Studios.

The Gobi 2 reference is important because the first game's project codename was Gobi, as seen even now on SteamDB files for the PC version. Hutch has previously worked on Back 4 Blood for motion capture as well. Mp1st has further found that Back4Blood2.com has been registered since May of 2023.

Keep in mind that neither Turtle Rock nor original publisher Warner Bros. has made any indication that a sequel is in development, so take this story with a grain of salt until something official appears.

Created by some of the team members behind Left 4 Dead, when the studio was known as Valve South, Turtle Rock Studios split off from Valve and went on to develop Evolve with 2K Games in 2015. Despite a secondary free-to-play launch a year later, The four versus one title didn't manage to live that long. A few years of making VR games for Oculus later, the studio had Back 4 Blood in 2021.

If the report turns out to be accurate, fans will have to wait and see if Turtle Rock's unique card system for Back 4 Blood makes a comeback. It lets players adjust how the rounds play out using a deckbuilding aspect. The original release was also a part of Xbox Game Pass, and if the supposed sequel is announced, there is a chance that it will also be a part of Microsoft's subscription service.