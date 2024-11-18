Nine years after launch, Assassin's Creed Syndicate gets 60FPS patch on consoles

Ubisoft has gone back to its back catalog to update one of its Assassin's Creed games for modern console platforms. The company revealed today that an update will make 2015's Assassin's Creed Syndicate run both better and at higher resolutions on the latest generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Arriving nine years after Assassin's Creed Syndicate's launch, the update that's slated to land tomorrow, November 19, will allow the game to run at 60 frames per second.

Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Pro owners will be able to enjoy the game at full 4K resolution following the update, too, also at 60FPS. Unfortunately, the Xbox Series S will be missing out on the resolution upgrade and will only be playable at 1080p at 60FPS.

Previously, the game is reported to have run only with a resolution of 900p at 30FPS on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Their mid-generation hardware upgrades upped that resolution to 1620p but kept the 30FPS lock until now. From tomorrow, console gamers can finally enjoy the London-set storyline at higher resolutions and with smoother frame rates like on PC.

Here's how the studio describes the experience:

London, 1868. The Industrial Revolution unleashes an incredible age of invention, transforming the lives of millions with technologies once thought impossible. Opportunities created during this time period have people rushing to London to engage in this new world. A world no longer controlled by kings, emperors, politicians or religion, but by a new common denominator: money.

The update's patch notes are these:

Xbox (~31.8 GB) Xbox Series X

4K resolution at 60 fps

Xbox Series S

1080p resolution at 60 fps

PlayStation (~0.75 GB) PS5 and PS5 Pro

1080p resolution at 60 fps

4K resolution at 60 fps



For those keen on jumping in, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is currently discounted on the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft's Xbox Store too, dropping the price from $29.99 to $8.99.