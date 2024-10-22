This Kickstarter product finally brings Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to your Tesla

Tesla's in-car infotainment system is considered one of the best in the automotive industry. You get to control each aspect of your vehicle using the giant touchscreen system in the center of your Tesla car, and thanks to smooth animations, a plethora of features, and timely system updates, you won't feel left behind.

However, one of the downsides of Tesla cars is that they don't come with support for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. That can be a pain, especially if you are familiar with the interface Android and Apple offer by these platforms. It appears a Kickstarter product might have solved this problem if you've been looking for a way to use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay in your Tesla.

Tesla product maker Teslogic on Kickstarter has announced the launch of a new device called Screenmate. This product is a small computer that gets attached to your Teslas monitor, letting you use Android Auto and Apple CarPlay from your Android and iPhone, respectively.

The best part, you can use everything from your phone, be it displaying or replying to messages, using the choice of navigation apps, playing Android games, or even connecting a gaming console to your Tesla's screen via HDMI or USB.

The Screenmate takes just about 10 minutes to get installed and the device can take control of your Tesla's display when the driver holds three fingers on the display for a couple of seconds. All of your car's original controls and functionalities remain intact. The Screenmate is based on Android 14, and it also offers support for third-party front-mounted wireless cameras.

You can have the dashboard float over any app that you are using or use the "Dual-View" mode to view the Tesla interface on one side and apps/games on the other. Additionally, you also have the option to turn your Android or iPhone into a secondary display to view dashboard information.

The Screenmate supports Model Y (all), Model 3 (2017-2023), Model S (2021 and later), Model X (2021 and later) and Model 3 refresh 2024. The device is available for an Early Bird offer of $549 for a single unit.