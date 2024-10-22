Samsung Health app receives a major update with new features and integrations

The Samsung Health app for Galaxy smartphones received a major update today, offering even more health management capabilities. With new features and integrations, the updated app allows users to easily access their health records, manage their medications, and track their daily food intake.

The new Health Records feature in the Samsung Health app allows users to easily access medical records from clinics, hospitals, and major health networks. To enable this feature, Samsung partnered with the b.well Connected Health platform in the United States.

This platform brings together health data from various providers, including athenahealth, Cerner Health, Epic Systems, and Veradigm. The Samsung Health app can now access all personal health information, including vaccination and prescription records, past hospital visits, and test results. Users can access this information whenever required without difficulty.

Samsung introduced the Medications tracking feature last year in the US, and it has become one of the most frequently used features among Samsung Health app users. Samsung is now expanding the Medications tracking feature with new features and expanded availability. With the new visual search feature, users can add medications to their personal medication list by scanning the pill bottle with their phone.

After adding a medication, users can track their medication progress, dosage schedules, and more through a dashboard. Samsung is also expanding the Medications tracking feature to South Korea and India. To enable this feature, Samsung partnered with Elsevier in the US, the Korea Pharmaceutical Information Center (KPIC) in Korea, and Tata 1mg in India.

The food tracking feature now includes Barcode scanning to make it easier to log food details such as names, calories, and nutrition facts. Samsung partnered with FatSecret to integrate nutritional information into the app. This new feature will first be available in the US and select European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland. Samsung will expand this feature to additional markets in the future.

These expanded features and partnerships demonstrate Samsung's commitment to providing innovative health management solutions for Galaxy device owners.