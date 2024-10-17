This small app brings some Apple Intelligence features to Windows

Apple plans to launch its Apple Intelligence features on iPhone, iPad, and Mac later this month. If you are a Windows user who is a bit jealous of what is coming to Mac (Copilot has barely any Windows integration these days), the good news is that you can replicate some of Apple Intelligence features on Windows with the help of a small third-party app.

The app is called Writing Tools. As the name suggests, it adds system-wide text controls that can help you proofread, summarize, rephrase, generate key points, convert data to tables, and more. You can even give custom commands on what the app should do to the selected text, like translate it to another language. The app also works in any application that lets you enter text, be it Word, Notepad, Microsoft Edge, or anything else.

Writing Tools is an Apple Intelligence-inspired application for Windows that supercharges your writing with AI. It lets you fix up grammar and more with one hotkey press, system wide. It's currently the world's most intelligent system-wide grammar assistant.

The Writing Tools app is powered by the Gemini 1.5 Flash model, and using it requires a free or paid API key from Google. During the first launch, the app will guide you on where to generate your key and offer to customize the trigger shortcut (it uses Ctrl + Space by default).

Writing Tools in action.

It is worth noting that Writing Tools does not use on-device models, so consider privacy implications before using the app. The developer claims the program is open source and does not collect any data except for sending encrypted text to Google for processing. Also, using Writing Tools requires an active internet connection.

If you are interested in giving Writing Tools a try, head to its GitHub page. You can download the latest release or compile it yourself.