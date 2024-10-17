Amazon deal: WD_BLACK 8TB SN850X NVMe SSD with heatsink, 7,200 MB/s read speeds, now $872.88

If you're on the hunt for a massive 8 TB SSD from WD, then check out the WD_BLACK 8 TB SN850X NVMe internal gaming SSD with heatsink. It's just 6% off the original price but considering the original price is a hefty $929.99, you'll be saving a nice $57.11 - not to shabby if you had your eye on it or a similar product already!

Before getting into the specs, it's worth pointing out that this product has an amazing 4.8 out of 5 stars based on a massive 21,779 ratings. Honestly, that makes it one of the top-rated products on the whole platform.

With this SSD, you'll get "top-tier performance and ridiculously short load times" on your computer thanks to the speedy 7,200 MB/s read speeds and 6,600 MB/s write speeds. Another thing that keeps this SSD running quickly is the included heatsink. This will help to dissipate the heat, even when you're doing something intensive like gaming.

The interface used by this SSD is PCIe Gen4x4 but WD notes that it's also backwards compatible with PCIe Gen3 (you'll get lower speeds on Gen3), so it will still make a good choice for an older computer. Here's are more specs:

Capacity : 8TB

: 8TB Form Factor : M.2 2280

: M.2 2280 DRAM cache: 2GB DDR4-3200

Sequential Read Performance : 7200MB/s

: 7200MB/s Sequential Write Performance : 6600MB/s

: 6600MB/s Random Read : 1200K IOPS

: 1200K IOPS Random Write : 1200K IOPS

: 1200K IOPS Interface : PCIe Gen4 x4

: PCIe Gen4 x4 Endurance (TBW): 4800

(TBW): 4800 Dimensions (L x W x H): 80.01mm x 24.38mm x 10.41mm

(L x W x H): 80.01mm x 24.38mm x 10.41mm Weight : 30.4gms

: 30.4gms Operating Temperature : 0°C to 85°C

: 0°C to 85°C Non-Operating Temperature : -40°C to 85°C

: -40°C to 85°C Certifications: BSMI, CAN ICES-3(B)/NMB-3(B), CE, FCC, KCC, Morocco, RCM, TUV, UL, VCCI

As a premium piece of hardware, you probably want all the bells and whistles and WD promises that. If you're running Windows, you can get the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard which monitors your drive's health, lets you customize the RGB lighting, and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0.

In addition, this SSD comes with "future-forward" features such as Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management (ATM). This will make a great choice of SSD if you're working on a new computer or need more space on your PlayStation 5, which it also supports.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.