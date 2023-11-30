This week's two free Epic Games Store games are Jitsu Squad and Mighty Fight Federation

This week, the Epic Games Store is giving away two more free PC games, and both are in the fighting-brawler genre. The games, Jitsu Squad and Mighty Fight Federation, will be free to download and keep until 11 am Eastern time on December 7.

The first free game, Jitsu Squad, comes from developer and publisher Tanuki Creative Studio. It's a throwback to those great fighting and brawler games of the 1980s and 1990s. It has a cartoony art style and support up to four players in co-op mode. Here's what you can expect:

Epic Super Specials!

500+ chain-combos!

Powerful in-game character transformations!

Awesome crossover assist characters!

Run or Dash! No walking allowed in Jitsu Squad

A wide variety of unique enemies and stages!

Up to 4-player co-op fun!

Unique secondary weapons for each playable character!

Upgrade system to level up your character!

Infinite juggles

Parrying/Counters

TAG TEAM MODE!

FURY MODE!

And more to come!

The second free Epic Games Store game is Mighty Fight Federation, from developer Komi Games Inc. and publisher Forthright Entertainment. This is more of an arena-style fighting game title. Here are its features:

Multiplayer Mayhem: Battle with up to 4 players locally and online

Play By Yourself: Experience stories in Arcade Mode, and get good with in-game tutorials, training, & mission modes

Choose your Character: Pick from a roster of 14 characters with unique play-styles.

Fight or Flight: Build energy to spend on combo Breakers or spend it all on a Hype Factor activation that can turn the tide of battle

The Hypest Soundtrack: A killer OST featuring music by Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania), James Landino (No Straight Roads), Vince DiCola (Rocky IV) & Manami Matsumae (Mega Man)

Again, you have until 11 am Eastern time on Thursday, December 7 to claim and download these games for free from the Epic Games Store.