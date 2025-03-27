Epic Games Store's new download manager lets you schedule updates, limit speeds, and more

The Epic Games Store first entered the PC gaming space in 2018. Since then, its maker, Epic Games, has continued to ship out improvements to the PC gaming shop and client in a slow and steady fashion. Today, a massive update landed in the store that completely reworks the download manager, implementing many community-requested features.

The app's download manager now lets players prioritize which game's update gets downloaded first. This was a pain point for many users prior to this release. The update also moves the download speed limiter, default install directory, and other relevant settings to a more convenient location right in the manager.

Moreover, updates can now be scheduled to only resume at certain times in the day, stopping any sudden unwanted downloads.

Here's a quick rundown of all the features the Epic Games Store development team has squeezed in as a part of the client update:

Prioritize which game titles get updated first.

Set download speed limits for fresh installs and updates.

Configure if games are updated while playing or not.

Schedule updating times.

Set notifications for completed downloads.

Drag and drop reordering of priority.

Easily change to default installation directory.

Receive improved information about current download status.

View a history of your downloads.

Epic added that more updates are already planned for the download manager based on community requests and feedback, and that the feature will "continue to evolve over time."

Don't forget that the Epic Games Store's latest weekly giveaways just went live earlier today too, with them being available across PC and mobile.