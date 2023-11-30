Turtle Beach's new Xbox wireless controller has its own display and antidrift thumbsticks

Do you want a truly premium Xbox controller? Turtle Beach has just announced one that, if you have the money, might be right up your alley. It's the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless Xbox controller and it has some features that no other Xbox controller has.

The biggest feature is the on-board LED display. Turtle Beach states:

Unlike anything seen before in gaming, our dynamic full-color, Command Display dashboard keeps you connected with social media notifications, and extensive settings adjustments available right on the dashboard. Unleash the full potential of Stealth Ultra and save up to 10 profiles with customization of button mapping, dead zones & axis response modes, vibration intensity, audio enhancements, and RGB lighting.

The controller also has some advanced antidrift thumbsticks for high-end gaming:

Contactless, hall effect thumbsticks use internal magnets instead of full contact analog-style sticks to provide high-resolution, smooth control without drift. You can even dial in stick performance to suit the exact game you’re playing with linear input for consistent steering in racing games, or precision input for pinpoint aim in action & FPS games. Plus, two sets of additional thumbcaps are included for tactile preference.

Some of the other features in the controller include adjustable trigger stops, a Pro-Aim Focus Mode for the device's four mappable buttons, customizable RGB lighting, and its own Rapid Charge Dock that lets you charge up the controller in just 2 hours, for up to 30 hours of gameplay.

The wireless controller can connect to Bluetooth devices, or you can use its own proprietary 2.4 GHz USB transmitter that can be connected to your Xbox console or Windows 10 or 11 PC for lag-free gaming.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless Xbox controller is available for preorder now on Amazon for $199.99. Shipments of the controller will begin on December 15.

