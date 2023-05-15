Thumbnail options maybe coming soon to Microsoft Edge 'Favourites' hub

Microsoft Edge lost to the Safari browser in the race for second place even though the former is available to all major desktop and mobile platforms. However, the recent setback hasn't held Microsoft back from continuing its efforts to add new features to Edge. The software giant is now looking to add some visual treatment to the Edge "Favourites" hub to make browsing through bookmarks interesting.

Microsoft is testing thumbnail options for the "Favourites" hub page in Edge Canary, allowing users to preview a small image representation of a larger web page image. Currently, you only get a list view of all the web pages you saved as "Favourites" in Edge. While the list view is more compact and creates room for more bookmarks to be displayed on that page, thumbnail preview does exactly the opposite, as its main aim is to give you a snapshot of the web page you saved. Understandably, you can not see as many favorite items as you could in the list view when you switch to the thumbnail view.

As spotted by Twitter user Leopeva 64-2, the "Favourites" hub page in Edge Canary displays a few thumbnail options, a couple of which include "Small thumbnail view," "Medium thumbnail view," and "Large thumbnail view." These different options are for different thumbnail sizes, and you can choose whatever suits your need.

I originally uploaded GIFs in the tweet above, but for some reason Twitter turned them into static images (I think it was because I added descriptions lol), here are the GIFs: pic.twitter.com/iYPyF8ObOc — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) May 15, 2023

Thumbnail options for Edge "Favourites" are similar to Chrome's "Visual view," a feature Google added to its web browser last year. However, it is only available through a flag, even though it's been more than six months since Google introduced that functionality. On the bright side, the thumbnail view is not hidden behind a flag in Edge Canary, though it is available for limited users. This will hopefully change with Microsoft rolling it to more people in the coming days, if not months.