Windows 11 KB5026372 fails to install with 80070002, 0x800f081f errors, VPN issues too

Last week, Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates on Windows 10 (KB5026361), Windows 11 (KB5026372), and Servers. The Windows 11 update (KB5026372), however, is causing various issues on user systems. Many users are reporting that the update itself is failing to install. Typically, affected users are reporting about two error codes accompanying the installation failures. These are 0x800f081f, and 80070002, though a user "Federico Z" on Feedback Hub has also added the "8007054F" error to the list.

The 0x800f081f is apparently a Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) issue and seems to be happening to more people. Over on a thread by Srihan Tiwari on the Microsoft forum, the question has been upvoted by 37 using the "I have the same question" option. Meanwhile, the second most common error seems to be the 80070002 code. 9 people have upvoted this query.

Over on the Reddit thread for the KB5026372 update, users noticed that Microsoft has reintroduced broken Security app wherein half the stuff does not work. ThorneBearer writes:

Ooh, very nice.

The broken grey and black boxes are back in windows security!

And TPM detection and core isolation settings are still broken just as they have been for months!

Neowin user kiddingguy, among others, are also continuing to see LSA is turned off bug, even though Microsoft says it fixed the issue.

Another fairly common issue seems to be related to VPN where affected users are saying Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP)/ IPSec (Internet Protocol Security) protocol has been broken by the latest Patch Tuesday.

Meanwhile, users say the SSD speed degradation issue still remains. This bug was seemingly introduced back with the March Patch Tuesday.