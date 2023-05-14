Apple's M3 Pro reportedly coming with 12 CPU cores, 36 GB of memory

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the M3 Pro is set to offer a significant boost in performance compared to its predecessors, with a 12-core processor and an 18-core GPU. As Apple continues to push the boundaries of its silicon capabilities, the M3 Pro is poised to redefine the power and efficiency of Mac devices.

The M3 Pro chipset is expected to leverage TSMC's 3nm node process, representing a significant leap from the previous 5nm technology. The 12-core processor and 18-core GPU of the M3 Pro indicate a substantial boost in computing power over its predecessors, the M1 Pro and M2 Pro. Also, the M3 Pro will feature a balanced approach with six high-performance and six power-efficient cores.

One notable aspect of the M3 Pro is its reported configuration with up to 36 GB of RAM, a significant increase from the base 16 GB found in the M2 Pro.

M1 Pro (released October 2021): Eight CPU cores (six high-performance cores/two power-efficient cores)

14 graphics cores

32 GB of memory M2 Pro (January 2023): 10 CPU cores (six high-performance cores/four power-efficient cores)

16 graphics cores

32 GB of memory M3 Pro (in testing): 12 CPU cores (six high-performance cores/six power-efficient cores)

18 graphics cores

36 GB of memory

While Apple has yet to make an official announcement, it is anticipated that the M3 chip will be released before the M3 Pro. Gurman suggests that the first Macs featuring the M3 chip will likely arrive toward the end of the year or early next year.

Source: Bloomberg