TWIRL 112: SpaceX to try again with Falcon Heavy launch after delays

This week, SpaceX will try and launch its Falcon Heavy following delays last week and a Falcon 9 which will carry Starlink satellites. Last week, we saw the attempted landing of the HAKUTO-R M1 Lunar Lander on the Moon but it ultimately failed. You can find coverage of that in the recap.

Sunday, April 30

The first launch this week comes from SpaceX. It will launch the Falcon Heavy carrying the ViaSat 3 Americas and Arcturus communications satellites. It was meant to launch on April 26 but experienced delays. According to the new schedule, it will launch between 11:29 p.m. and 12:26 a.m. UTC from Florida. The event will be streamed on SpaceX’s website.

Tuesday, May 2

The second and final launch of the week takes place on Tuesday at 8:20 a.m. UTC. SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying around 56 Starlink satellites to a low Earth orbit. Starlink satellites make up an expansive constellation that provides internet connectivity on Earth where customers can get connected with special receivers.

Recap

The first notable event last week was the attempted landing of the HAKUTO-R M1 Lunar Lander. Unfortunately, the team lost connection to it which suggests it could have crashed.

Next up, we got a foggy launch of a Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites to orbit. The first stage of the rocket also performed a landing so it can be reused.

The third and final launch was also a Falcon 9 but was carrying the SES O3b mPOWER 3 and 4 satellites. There was also another landing of the first stage.

That’s all for this week, be sure to check in next time!