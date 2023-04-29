Buy the Xbox Series S and get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free at Newegg

Microsoft's Xbox Series S is an affordable way to get into the Xbox game ecosystem. It's made for TVs with 1080p resolutions and comes with full support for not only all Xbox Series S and X games but also tons of other older games made for previous Xbox systems. Plus, you can sign up for Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play hundreds of titles for one low monthly price.

Right now on Newegg, the Xbox Series S comes with an even better deal. You can get the console for its normal price of $299.99, but in addition, you get a digital code for the just-released game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free. That's a $69.99 value.

While the game's PC port may have some problems, the Xbox Series X/S console version has received praise for its continuation of Respawn Entertainment's previous game in the series, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The third-person action-adventure game continues the story of Cal Kestis, the rogue Jedi that's trying to stay alive even as the Galactic Empire attempts to exterminate all members of the Jedi order.

Keep in mind that this particular Xbox Series S game bundle is limited to three consoles per customer.

