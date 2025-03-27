Two cat-themed games are free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store's Spring Sale is finally live, and to celebrate, the store has brought back its mystery giveaways promotion. Week one of this special offer is now live, and it has brought two games for PC gamers to claim for no extra cost, and they are both cat-themed indie games: Cat Quest and 'Neko Ghost, Jump.'

Cat Quest is an open-world action RPG featuring the world of Felingard, offering a cat-filled venture filled with cat puns. As expected, the title has you taking the role of a hero cat who is on a mission to save his catnapped sister from an evil villain.

Here's how the developer, The Gentlebros, describes the open-world experience:

The world of Felingard is littered with interesting places and people! Discover a possessed town whose residents lust for obscene amounts of meat, assist the mages Mewlin and Meowgan in their search to break a magic seal, and locate someone's missing delivery of "House of Parchments" and "The Pouncing Dead". Exploration is one of the main scratching posts of Cat Quest

Next arrives Neko Ghost, Jump. Developed by Burgos Games, this is a puzzle platformer featuring levels that require the use of both 2D and 3D perspectives. The game touts over 40 levels for players to complete, and there is a focus on speed running for those that enjoy it.

The story is described as follows:

Nekoworld is a peaceful, fun-loving world inhabited by the Neko people. One day, on Nekoman's wedding day, Space Dog Pirates invade and abduct all of Nekoman's friends and family. It's up to you to help him rescue his bride-to-be and everyone else as well.

The Cat Quest and Neko Ghost, Jump giveaways are now live on the Epic Games Store for PC gamers. A new mystery giveaway will take their place next Thursday, April 3. Meanwhile, two more giveaways have kicked off on the Epic Games Store on mobile, with Evoland 2: A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder and Out There: Omega Edition landing for Android and iOS.