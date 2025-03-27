Assassin's Creed Shadows hits three million players, with 40 million hours spent in-game

Ubisoft has been announcing the player milestones that Assassin's Creed Shadows has been hitting since its launch last week. Just a few hours after launching on March 20, the feudal Japan-set RPG experience had already reached one million players. A day later, Ubisoft was celebrating the title, reaching two million players across all platforms, and it even confirmed that it had beaten the launch performances of Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey. A week later, the three million mark has been hit.

Once again, the announcement arrived via a social media post from the French video game maker, confirming over three million players have so far jumped into Assassin's Creed Shadows. Alongside it, some additional numbers were shared about the massive launch.

According to Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Shadows is now in second place for achieving the biggest day-one sales revenue in the history of the franchise. While the studio didn't name it here, the first place is taken by Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which massively exceeded Ubisoft's expectations in 2020 thanks to a pandemic boost and its launch alongside the latest generation consoles.

Meanwhile, Shadows had also performed well in the PlayStation Digital Store. Ubisoft says it saw the biggest day-one sales on the Sony platform for its latest title across all launches from other Ubisoft franchises. Lastly, the game's three million players have already spent over 40 million hours in-game with the dual protagonists.

Ubisoft is also preparing at least one expansion for Assassin's Creed Shadows. The Claws of Awaji story DLC is slated to arrive later this year, taking players to a new island that is a host to a fresh enemy faction. It will be available to everyone who pre-ordered the base game as a free add-on, while others will be able to purchase it separately.