Two indie games are free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store is back with another freebie offer, and this time it's a double giveaway. Replacing last week's Super Space Club offer, PC gamers can now claim copies of Deadtime Defenders and Touch Type Tale, two indie titles that have had limited exposure prior to this. As always, you have seven days to add the latest games permanently to your Epic library.

From the duo, Deadtime Defenders lands as a single-player looter shooter experience with RPG elements. The title has you defending humanity from otherworldly monsters that are coming through from alternate dimensions while also hunting for the best upgrades. You're able to create your own character, go through multiple game modes with randomly generated loot, and even tout an end game to hunt for the rarest gear.

The arcade title by Arcane Embers is leaving early access at the same time too, bringing a single-player story campaign, three difficulty modes, achievements, Steam Deck support, and other changes as part of the 1.0 update.

Next up is Touch Type Tale. As hinted at by the name, the real-time strategy title adds a typing twist to things by letting players control their troops, manage resources, and build structures all by typing the words that appear on screen, instead of using standard mouse and keyboard controls. Thirteen languages are supported for the typing gameplay mechanic as well, and there are multiple difficulty modes to test your skills with the keyboard.

Here's how the developer Pumpernickel Studio describes the experience:

Your fingers... Yes, those. They are astonishingly nimble! I have never seen their like. Use them to type your way through a strategic challenge like no other. Become the unlikely hero of Minsteria, whose vacant throne is vulnerable to the grasping hands of sly nobles and warmongering bandits.

The Deadtime Defenders and Touch Type Tale giveaways on the Epic Games Store are now available, and they are slated to run until next Thursday, May 15. This is also when another freebie offer will take their place.